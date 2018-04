A collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry closed the A5 at Nesscliffe this morning.

The incident happened close to the Felton Butler roundabout at 11am and involved a man in his 50s who was airlifted to hospital.

The A5 was closed in both directions following the serious collision.

It has since reopened in both directions following accident investigation work.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance were called to the scene.