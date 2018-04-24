Work begins to bring historic homes near Bridgnorth back to life

Work has started on an exciting project to bring a row of historic homes near Bridgnorth back to life.

The careful refurbishment of Lower Forge Cottages in Eardington, which date back to 1800, will mean that much of the brick and roof work has to be completely dismantled and re-built.

Plans for the project, drawn up by Bridgnorth architects Johnson Design Partnership, also include three sympathetic modern extensions.

“The four cottages will be completely refurbished and converted into three homes with stunning views over the river Severn,” said Vic Johnson of Johnson Design Partnership.

“Due to the historic nature of the buildings and the constraints of the site this was a challenging scheme but we are delighted to have achieved planning permission after a period of discussion and consultation with Shropshire Council,” he added.

The work will be undertaken by Bridgnorth contractors J G Woodcock Construction who specialise in historic building work and who have purchased the properties.

Director John Turner said that the cottages were originally occupied by workers at the adjacent Lower Forge – thought to have smelted iron for the Iron Bridge.

He explained: “They are tiny cottages in a very poor state of repair and structurally unsound so we are meticulously taking most of them down, brick by brick, and then using many of the original materials to re-build, modernise and extend them over the next year.

“The work will be done very sympathetically and we are keeping many historic features, including an old cooking stove, and are even restoring an outbuilding to become a nesting place for bats.

“Johnson Design Partnership have done an excellent job in drawing up an exciting plan and obtaining permission for the work and we are looking forward to seeing the completed cottages brought back to life.”