Neighbourhood Development Plan backed by Edgmond residents

Residents in Edgmond have overwhelmingly voted in favour of adopting the village’s Neighbourhood Development Plan in a referendum.

Telford & Wrekin Council worked closely with Edgmond Parish Council to get the plan to a point where it could be voted on by the electorate.

The referendum saw 94.2 per cent voting in favour of adopting the plan, with a turnout of 45.2 per cent of the electorate of 1,151.

Following the result, the plan is due to go to the council’s cabinet on May 31 to be formally adopted and this will then form part of the council’s Development Plan along with the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Housing, said: “The Edgmond Neighbourhood Development Plan has many benefits and will help to protect the historic and rural character of the parish and village as well as protecting green spaces from poorly located development.”

A neighbourhood plan comes into force as part of the statutory development Plan once it has been approved at referendum.

This means that substantial weight can now be given to the Plan in determining planning applications.