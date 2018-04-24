Badger discovered tortured and dumped on side of M54

A badger has been found tortured and dumped in a refuse sack at the side of the M54 near Telford.

Members of Shropshire Badger Group were alerted to the discovery at the side of the M54, near Telford on Saturday afternoon.

A passing motorist had spotted what appeared to be the head of a dead badger sticking out from a black refuse sack on the hard shoulder of the eastbound carriageway, not far from Tong Forge, between junctions 3 and 4.

Upon investigation, the decomposing body of an adult badger was retrieved. The badger had evidently been killed several days previously, though not by collision with a vehicle, as would be expected on a busy motorway, but with the premeditated cruelty of animal torture known as baiting with dogs.

Shropshire Badger Group says the badger’s neck revealed the tell-tale puncture wounds of many dog bites, with most of its teeth and jaw broken and both hind legs fractured, one dislocated and almost completely severed. One of its eyes was badly damaged by a heavy blow to the side of the head and shockingly disembowelled.

Anyone who may have witnessed the dumping of the deceased wild animal, by seeing or recording dashcam footage, can call West Mercia Police on 101, and ask for Wildlife Crime Officer PC 348 Gerry Plant on Ext. 5976 quoting incident Number 682S210418.

Anyone who may be suspicious of a neighbour whose dogs have serious fresh injuries to the face or neck is also asked to get in touch with PC Plant.