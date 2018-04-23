Suspected stolen property recovered in Wellington

Police investigating a series of shed and garage break-ins in Wellington have recovered suspected stolen property – and are now keen to reunite the property with the owners.

Over the past few months, there has been an increase in the number of sheds and garages broken into in and around Holyhead Road, Roseway and Limekiln Lane.

West Mercia Police officers have been carrying out enquiries and after a warrant was carried out at an address in Mill Bank recovered a number of items believed to be stolen. Suspected stolen items have also been recovered from a second hand store in the town.

Among the items recovered by police include LPs, drills, tool set, lawnmower, sander, grass trimmers, bikes, scooter, cycling helmet and a games console.

A 27-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of theft and have been released on police bail.

DS Deborah Bentley said: “We’re keen to return these items to their rightful owners and would ask anyone who has been a victim of a burglary in recent weeks and had similar items stolen to come forward as it may be this is their property.”

Police are also reiterating previous crime prevention advice.

Sara Giles is a Crime Prevention Officer for West Mercia Police in Telford. She said: “It is really important to secure sheds and outbuildings, most of these burglars are opportunists and will take advantage of poor security. Taking a few moments to ensure you have an adequate lock on the door and windows and that it is secured could make all the difference.

“It is always advisable to use a closed-shackle weatherproof padlock to EN 12320 standard and reverse the hinges on shed doors to prevent them from being unscrewed. In addition, lining the inside of shed windows or hanging curtains will hide items from view of thieves. I would also advise people to make sure tools and ladders are locked away and not left lying in the garden or drive, as thieves could potentially use these to break-in.

“External lighting is also a good deterrent. Installing dusk-to-dawn lighting at the front and rear of the property will provide a source of continuous, gentle illumination throughout the hours of darkness. This makes it more difficult for any offenders to hide in the shadows and will also provide a greater level of reassurance. PIR motion-sensitive lights have not been recommended for a number of years, as they’re easily tampered with, cost a huge amount of electricity to run, and often increase the fear of crime by repeat activations by cats, foxes, etc. Statistically, dwellings with dusk-to-dawn lighting installed are less likely to become a victim of crime than dwellings that have PIR lighting.”