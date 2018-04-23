Suspected arson attack damages WW1 Trenches Experience at Park Hall

A fire at a replica World War One Trench at Park Hall Countryside Experience near Oswestry is thought to have been caused by arson.

The fire happened during the night and has devasted the underground headquarters which form part of the Trenches Experience.

Fire investigators believe the fire was deliberately started at the entrance to the underground rooms and has totally gutted the structure.

The trenches system was not affected but will remain closed until the area has been secured.

Park Hall had recently installed a sound system which activated as visitors entered the underground rooms creating an authentic atmosphere within the rooms, this was totally destroyed.

The Directors of Park Hall today said they were saddened that such a valuable historical learning facility is lost.