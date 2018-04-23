Drop-in event offers support to over 55s in Telford

Over 55s across Telford were able to access free health checks, money advice, care needs assessments and more at a new drop-in event, hosted by Wrekin Retirement Living’s Lowe Court in Wellington.

The first Telford Community Independence Hub, organised by Telford & Wrekin Council, showcased the variety of support services available for older people across the region to help them stay healthy, safe and independent at home.

Attendees were able to find out more about mobility aids and home adaptations, WATCH personal alarms and assistive technology, help available for unpaid carers and more.

The council’s Healthy Lifestyles team were on-hand offering free health MOTs and an occupational therapist demonstrated various pieces of equipment to make living at home easier, such as bed levers, shower chairs and raised toilet seats.

Hearing dog, Harley, lapped up the attention as his owner, Tom Kane from Assistive Technology, talked about equipment for those coping with sight or hearing loss.

Other organisations offering advice and support included the Alzheimer’s Society, Carers Centre, Community Participation and Social Services.

Sue Hughes, events co-ordinator for Wrekin Retirement Living said: “It can be difficult for older people to know what support is available to them, and who to ask to get it.

“An informal drop-in event like this makes it much easier for people to access the support they are entitled to.

“Sometimes people can feel unsure about booking home visits, and even making an initial phone call can be challenging for them.

“A social morning like this, where people can meet providers face-to-face and have an informal chat with no pressure to take up any of the services, is much more inviting.”

For providers like Sally Phoenix, occupational therapist at the council, it was also a welcome change. She said: “I can see far more people at an event like this than if I were out doing home visits.

Lowe Court is an ideal venue as there are bathrooms and bedrooms where I can set up assistive equipment in advance to demonstrate how they all work, as well as communal areas and private spaces to talk to people.”

Councillor Arnold England, Cabinet Member for Communities Health & Wellbeing said: “As a council, we’re looking to find better ways for us to work more closely with local people, community groups, volunteers, the NHS and other public sector providers.

“The Telford Community Independence Hub is example of us working in this way.

“People who visit the hub will be able to benefit from a range of opportunities that aim to keep them healthy and independent, in an environment that is easy to access and close to their home.

“If this pilot in Wellington proves successful then the plan is to open more locations across the borough where people can visit a Telford Community Independence Hub local to them.”

The next Telford Community Independence Hub will take place at Lowe Court in Wellington on 9th May. People can drop in on the day to access support and advice, or make an appointment in advance by calling My Choice on 01952 459252.