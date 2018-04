A car travelling on the A5 between Dobbies and Edgebold in Shrewsbury was destroyed by fire early this morning.

Firefighters from Shrewsbury were called to the incident along with West Mercia Police and the Highways England at around 2.17am.

Three fire appliances were mobilised along with an operations officer.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.