Drowning prevention campaign backed by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is backing a national campaign aimed at reducing the number of people who drown every year.

The campaign runs for a week from April 23 and aims to raise awareness of the dangers of everyday activities near water after statistics show that nearly 50% of people who accidentally drown in the UK never intended to enter the water.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), a body made up of all chief fire officers in the UK, aims to reduce the number of drownings in UK waters by 50% by 2026.

The latest available national statistics show that in 2016 315 people drowned after tripping, falling or slipping into water.

“Many people will be shocked to learn that a quarter of drownings involve people who just happen to be near water such as runners, walkers and fisherman,” said James Bainbridge, a member of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s prevention team.

“Something as simple as taking your dog for a walk carries a degree of risk if your walk is close to water, especially if it’s a stretch of water you know very well. That familiarity can cause someone to drop their guard. By highlighting risks like this we hope to reduce the number of needless deaths,” he added.

Runners and walkers are by far the most vulnerable group but the campaign is also focussing on young adult drinkers aged 15 to 29. In 2016 64 people in this age group drowned and 30 per cent of them had been drinking.

“Alcohol and being close to deep water is often a fatal cocktail and, sadly, it’s young people who are most often the victims,” James Bainbridge said.

The campaign advises young drinkers to avoid deep water on their way home and make sure friends get home safely after a evening on the town.

In Shropshire, the number of drownings has been falling steadily in recent years thanks largely to regular water safety campaigns run by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and Police.

“Thousands of people regularly enjoy Shropshire’s many beautiful stretches of water and we certainly don’t want to discourage that. This campaign is all about encouraging people to be cautious and sensible when they are on or near open water,” James Bainbridge said.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued guidance on what people should do if they see someone fall into water or fall into it themselves.

What to do if someone falls into deep water:

– Call 999 or 112 immediately and ask for fire service and ambulance

– Pinpoint your location as accurately as you can. Look for landmarks\bridges etc

– If you don’t have a phone shout for help

– Encourage the casualty to try and float on their back

– If there is rescue equipment nearby throw it to them

– Never ever enter the water to try and save someone

What to do if you fall in the water:

– Fight the instinct to panic or swim

– Lie back, push your stomach up and use your hands and feet to help you float

– Try to control the effects of cold water shock such as the gasping reflex

– Once your breathing is controlled call for help

– If possible, try making your way towards safety