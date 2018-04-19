Shropshire family of Birmingham murder victim Tyrone Dorsett pay tribute to their ‘wonderful son’

A family from Shropshire have paid tribute to their ‘wonderful son’ who died following a shooting in Birmingham last weekend.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after 20-year-old Tyrone Dorsett was found with a gun wound shot to the back in South Holme at just after 12am on Sunday.

The family of Tyrone have today described him as ’much-loved’ and say he will be ’sorely missed.’

In a statement, they said: “Tyrone was a wonderful son, brother and a devoted boyfriend.

“He was very much loved by his family, friends and touched the lives of many.

“He will be sorely missed and our hearts are broken. We ask the press to please respect our wishes so we can grieve in private.”

Detective Inspector Warren Hines, from West Midlands Police, said: “My thoughts are with Tyrone’s family and loved ones at this time.

“I am determined to find out who is responsible for this murder, there is no place for gun crime in Birmingham and the misery that it causes.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry, however I would urge anyone with any information, however insignificant they think that may be to call me personally on 101.”