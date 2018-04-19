Police issue appeal to find missing Shropshire woman

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Shropshire woman.

Joanne Thomas was reported missing earlier today (Thursday 19 April) but has not been seen or heard from since.

The 36-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with blonde hair in a bob.

It is thought she was wearing dark coloured ripped jeans at the time of her disappearance.

Officers and her family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who sees her to come forward.

Anyone with information about Joanne’s whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 488S of 19 April or the Missing People Charity on 116 000.