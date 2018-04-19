Police appeal for witnesses after car is set alight in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was deliberately set on fire in Shrewsbury last night.

The blue Vauxhall Corsa was parked in the driveway of a home on Sutton Road when the incident happened between 10.30pm and 10.45pm.

Detective Sergeant Mat Crisp from Shrewsbury CID said: “This was a concerning incident which has left the car’s owners understandably shaken, and at this stage it appears the offenders may have targetted the wrong address.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries and are asking anyone who witnessed the offence, or who may have any information about who is responsible, to please get in contact.

“We are working with our local safer neighbourhood team to offer reassurance and cannot stress enough the dangers of setting fires and the potential serious consequences it could have.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 833s of 18 April 2018. Alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”