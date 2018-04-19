Brick History exhibition breaks records at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

The hugely popular Brick History exhibition has broken visitor figure records at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

18,697 people visited between 12 February and 15 April 2018 to be taken on a journey through 13.8 million years of history portrayed in Lego bricks.

An image of a father and his son looking at the Lego model of Rochester Castle with intrigue in the Brick History exhibition that was at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery from 12 February to 15 April 2018.

With tiny recreations of Concorde and Titanic that would sit in your hand, to a 1.5m square castle bustling with activity in periods of both peace and war, Brick History proved to be popular among people of all ages.

Children and adults alike were wowed by the intricate Lego displays and enjoyed the opportunity to display their own creative skills in the Lego playzone.

Figures show that 70% of total visitors to Brick History were families and children which is fantastic news for the future of Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

An image of a toddler playing with Lego in the playzone at the Brick History exhibition that was at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery between 12 February and 15 April 2018.

Fay Bailey, Learning & Communications Manager at Shropshire Museums, said:

“We are working hard to position Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery as a family friendly place to visit so to have had such a large proportion of our visitors to Brick History fall within this demographic is absolutely wonderful.

“We are thrilled that Brick History has proven to be so popular and delighted that our visitors had such an enjoyable experience with us. Our playzone provided opportunities for people of all ages to explore their creativity. We were very impressed with the fantastic models and designs.”

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for leisure and culture, said:

“I’m delighted with the success of Brick History. Attracting over 18,000 visitors, who thoroughly enjoyed their Museum experience, marks a fantastic achievement and is very encouraging for the future.

“While it is sad to be saying goodbye to Brick History, there is still plenty to be excited about with Titanic coming to Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery in July!”

As Brick History is de-installed, it is time to look forward to the next special exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery… Titanic: Honour & Glory which opens on Monday 2 July 2018.

For more information and the latest, visit www.shrewsburymuseum.org.uk, call 01743 258885, follow Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram