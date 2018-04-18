Woman rescued from kitchen fire in Ludlow

A woman was rescued following a kitchen fire at a property in Ludlow last night.

The woman was led to safety from the property before firefighters arrived at the scene.

The fire involving unattended cooking broke out at the property on Lower Broad Street at around 9.13pm.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Craven Arms and Ludlow along with an operations officer.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke.