Man suffers broken jaw during assault in Bridgnorth

A man suffered a broken jaw after being assaulted by a group of men in Bridgnorth on Saturday.

The assault happened as the man in his 20s was walking along High Street sometime between 11.30pm and 12.05am on 14 April.

As the victim was near the town hall, he was approached by a group of four or five men who are believed to have assaulted him.

Police say it’s not known in which direction the men left.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 639S of 15 April.