CCTV footage released following purse theft in Oswestry

Police investigating a purse theft in Oswestry have released CCTV footage of two people they would like to trace.

The theft happened around 1.45pm on March 29 in Aldi in Beatrice Street in Oswestry, when a woman’s purse was stolen from her handbag.

Officers are keen to speak to the man and woman in the footage as it’s thought they were in the area at the time and may have information that can help police with their enquiries.

The man and woman, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 330S 290318.