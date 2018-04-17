Pedestrian dies following collision at A5 Gobowen roundabout

A pedestrian has died following a collision involving a car on the B5069 Gobowen Road near the A5 Gobowen roundabout.

The man died following the collision which happened at the junction of Gobowen Road and the A5 shortly after 9.30pm last night.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a man who was in cardiac arrest following a collision with a car and was receiving CPR by passers-by. Ambulance staff quickly took over resuscitation efforts but, sadly, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.

“The occupants of the car involved, a woman and a child, were assessed by ambulance staff but didn’t require hospital treatment.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information that could help officers with their enquiries to call 101 and quote incident 775s of 16 April 2018.