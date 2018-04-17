Man suffers serious head injury after assault in Telford

A man has suffered a serious head injury during an assault which took place in the Brookside area of Telford.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened between 10pm and midnight on Friday, April 6, near to the Brookside Centre.

The man in his 50s received hospital for treatment for his injuries and has since been discharged.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are keen to trace a man and a woman wanted in connection with the incident.

The man is described as white, 5ft `0 inches tall, aged in his late 30s, with short fair hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a dark jacket. The woman is described as white, 5ft 10 inches tall, also aged in her late 30s, well built. She had shoulder length dark hair and was wearing a three quarter length white coat.

Any witnesses should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 5S 070418 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.