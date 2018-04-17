Lionel Richie gets behind Shrewsbury Town as they push for promotion

International superstar Lionel Richie is backing Shrewsbury Town FC as they push for promotion.

The star wished the team luck for the rest of the season whilst being photographed holding a club shirt.

Lionel said: “Good luck to Shrewsbury Town for the rest of the season! Looking forward to performing at the legendary Montgomery Waters Meadow in June.”

Lionel is bringing his ‘All The Hits’ tour to Montgomery Waters Meadow the home of Shrewsbury Town Football Club in June as part of a summer tour.

Performing hits from his extensive and much loved repertoire spanning decades, all the way from the Commodores to the present day, Richie’s shows are world renowned for their party atmosphere. Fans will be able to enjoy timeless mega-hits and sing along to classics such as ‘Lady’, ‘Truly, ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’, ‘Say You Say Me’, ‘Hello’ and ‘All Night Long’.

Lionel says of his return: “I’ve been missing the UK and can’t wait to make my long awaited return and to see parts of the country I’ve never made it out to before. The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

Shrewsbury Town CEO Brian Caldwell is looking forward to seeing Lionel live at the Montgomery Waters Meadow: “After the success of previous concerts at the stadium with Elton John and of course last year with Rod Stewart, we look forward to another successful show with Lionel Richie.

“Lionel is one of the biggest selling artists of all time and I am sure he will be popular with the people of Shropshire who are in for a magical night listening to all the hits. It is good to be working with Marshall Arts again who we worked with previously on the successful Elton John concert. Events like this help to put not only Shrewsbury Town on the map but also Shrewsbury and prove to be a major boost for the local economy.”