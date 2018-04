The A49 south of Ludlow is closed this afternoon after a lorry carrying hay struck a bridge whilst passing under it.

Highways England says the road is closed in both directions from A456 to A4117.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the lorry collided with the railway bridge after the load was too tall to pass under it. Hay is reported to have spilt across the carriageway.

Motorists are facing long delays in the area.