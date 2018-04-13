Six arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap in Telford

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap following an incident in Telford yesterday.

The incident occurred in Woollam Road, Arleston at around 3.45pm when a male was approached by two vehicles and a group of eight males got out and assaulted him.

He was then bundled into one of the cars and driven to the New Works Quarry area where he was let out of the vehicle and left to walk back on foot.

He suffered cuts and bruises.

Six people aged 17, 18, 18, 21, 22 and 30 years old from Telford have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap.

Police are appealing for witnesses who can help identify all the males involved.

Any witnesses are please asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 441s of 12 April 2018. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.