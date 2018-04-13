Shrewsbury’s Pride Hill upgrade work set to begin at the end of the month

Work to upgrade and enhance Pride Hill in Shrewsbury is set to begin at the end of the month before being completed in early November.

The work will start on Monday 30 April once the current programme of gas main works on Pride Hill comes to an end.

Work will include resurfacing the pedestrianised area with high-quality materials to reinforce the character of the street.

Existing street furniture will be replaced to reflect the proposed high quality finish and any unrequired street clutter will be reduced.

Pedestrian connections at either end of the street will be improved with key access points emphasised with the use of informal banding.

The setting of High Cross will also be enhanced.

Access to properties will be maintained at all times, with temporary pedestrian walkways being implemented where required. The contractor will have pedestrian ambassadors and a public liaison officer on-site to assist with enquiries and access arrangements for deliveries during the construction works.

Work will be carried out by Casey’s, Shropshire Council’s contractor.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“As the primary shopping street in the town centre, the physical upgrading of Pride Hill is key to improving the public and urban realm for Shrewsbury. We thank people for their understanding while this important work is carried out, and they will see a significant and notable improvement once the work is complete.”

The work is the start of a programme of enhancement works in Shrewsbury town centre being carried out as part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package (SITP), which aim to make a positive and consistent change to the quality of the public realm within Shrewsbury town centre.