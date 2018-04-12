Power tools found dumped on road near Broseley

Police are hoping they can trace the owners of power tools which were found on a road near Broseley yesterday.

Around 30 power tools were recovered by police from Cycle Route 45 near Broseley last night.

The discovery was made by a member of the public who reported it to the police.

It’s thought the power tools may have been stolen with over twenty Makita Power Drills, four Max CN650 nail guns, a SPIT C60 Spitfire Nailgun and a pair of SENCO Li Lon nail guns (both in cases) found.

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware that there have been a number of thefts of power tools in the local area recently and given the circumstances that these tools were found it, it is probable that they are stolen. The reason for them being dumped is not known.

“If you were in the area yesterday morning or afternoon and saw anything that you believe may be linked to this matter, please call 101 and refer to incident 0530S 110418. If you believe that you may be the owner of one or more of these power tools, please call 101.”