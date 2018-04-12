Cyclist dies after colliding with lamppost in Telford

A cyclist has died after colliding with a lamppost in Telford last night.

A 43-year-old woman died following the incident which happened in Bishopdale, Brookside at around 9.15pm.

The woman is believed to have been riding her mountain bike when she lost control of the bike, mounted the grass verge and collided with the lamppost.

An off duty fire officer was first on the scene and began CPR until the ambulance arrived.

Police say that nothing could be done to save her and she was pronounced dead by an ambulance crew shortly after they arrived.

Officers investigating the collision made house to house enquiries and are appealing for any witnesses to please contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 694s of 11 April 2018.