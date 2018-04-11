Woman treated for smoke inhalation following kitchen fire near Market Drayton

A woman suffered smoke inhalation following a fire in the kitchen of a home near Market Drayton earlier today.

Firefighters from Market Drayton, Whitchurch, and Prees were called to the property at Cloverley, Calverhall at around 8.46am.

The woman was given first aid and oxygen therapy by firefighters before the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The fire involved a dishwasher which spread to a nearby fridge and kitchen cupboards.

Crews used one hose reel jet used to extinguish the fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan to assist with clearing smoke from the property.