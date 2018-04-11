Three teenagers charged following stabbing incident in Telford

Police investigating an incident in Telford that saw three males suffer stab wounds have charged three teenagers.

At 3.40pm on Monday police responded to an incident on the Beveley roundabout.

Three males aged between 14 and 19 suffered stab wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment. They have since been released from hospital.

Three teenagers have been charged with three counts of section 20 assault and one count of violent disorder each.

Those charged are Azid Hussain and Aziz Hussain both 18 and from Hadley and a 17-year-old male.

They appeared in front of Kidderminster Magistrates’ this morning.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 456S 090418 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.