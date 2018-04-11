Teenage boy assaulted in Oswestry

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following an assault on a teenage boy in Oswestry.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Tuesday 27 March, when the victim a 15-year-old boy was stood opposite the Co-Op on Cabin Lane.

A black Range Rover pulled alongside him and an unknown male got out of the vehicle and punched the boy in the eye, causing bruising. He did not require hospital treatment.

The victim then ran off from the scene.

The offender is described as a white male, between 17-19 years old, with black hair. He was wearing a black jacket and was holding an item believed to be a rounders bat.

Investigating officer, PC Jason Tierney from Oswestry police station said: “We are currently investigating this offence, which took place in a busy part of Oswestry.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the description of the offender or the vehicle to please come forward.

“If you have any information, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference 687S of 27 March 2018.”

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.