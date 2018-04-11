Dog is thrown out of car and kicked three times in Shropshire

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a dog was thrown out of a car and kicked three times by a woman – who then tried to run the dog over – in a Shropshire village.

A member of the public who witnessed the incident managed to catch the German shepherd dog following the incident in Eaton-on-Tern at around 3pm on Saturday 7 April.

They contacted the RSPCA and the dog is now in the care of the animal charity, where staff have named him Seth.

RSPCA inspector Vicki Taylor said: “This is a shocking incident of animal cruelty. The dog is very lucky to not have been seriously injured. The female driver was seen clearly throwing the dog out of the car, kicking him three times in the stomach, before getting back in her car and trying to run the dog over – at which point the dog ran off.

“This is no way to treat an animal.

“He was dirty and matted and a little scared following his ordeal but he is now getting a lot of love and affection from RSPCA staff.

“We’re looking to find the woman who did this but as the dog was not microchipped, we are relying on the public to help us. The person who reported this to us was able to tell us that the woman was in a black Volvo car with a 60 number plate.

“We are urging anyone who believes they know who the dog belongs to, or who may know who this woman is, to contact us in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.”