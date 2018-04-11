Antique clocks and silverware stolen during burglary in Shifnal

Police are appealing for information after antique clocks and silverware were stolen in a burglary in Shifnal.

The burglary happened on Friday, March 16 with five antique clocks including Edwards & Roberts, HW Bedford and Winterhalder & Hofmeier bracket clocks all stolen.

Silverware including a pair of Matthew Boulton candelabra and Elkington centrepiece together with tureens, salvers and a tea set were also taken.

Detectives are carrying out enquiries into the burglary and appealing for anyone with information to get in contact. In particular, any second hand shops or antique dealers who may have been offered similar items for sale in the past week.

Detective Constable Nicky Eddon said: “We’re carrying out enquiries to trace those responsible and also locate the stolen goods. If anyone has been offered similar items for sale recently then we would like to hear from them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 840S160318 or alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.