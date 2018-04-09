Tribute paid to Market Drayton man who died following collision in Cumbria

The family of Shropshire man who died following a collision in Cumbria in the early hours of Saturday have paid tribute to him.

James Greenwood, 61, of Market Drayton, died after being in collision with a silver BMW 1 Series on the A66 at Braithwaite shortly after 12.30am on Saturday.

The family of Mr Greenwood said: “It is with great sadness that Jimmy was tragically taken from us. A keen biker who had a larger than life personality, with family and friends at the centre of everything he did. His death has left a hole in our family that will never be filled.”

Two men and a woman from West Cumbria were arrested in connection with the collision. They have since been released under investigation.