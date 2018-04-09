Three suffer stab wounds following altercation in Telford

Three males, aged between 14 – 19, suffered stab wounds during an altercation between the occupants of two cars in Telford this afternoon.

Police were called to the dispute at around 3.40pm which involved a Peugeot and Audi on Wrockwardine Road near to Beveley roundabout.

All three injured are receiving hospital treatment and the extent of their injuries are not yet known, police say they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Three men, aged between 17 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Enquiries are on-going into the incident and police are appealing for witnesses.

Extra officers are in the area as police carry out enquiries.

Telford policing commander, Superintendent Tom Harding said: “It is important to stress that we do not have an issue with knife crime in Telford compared to other parts of the country, however, I fully understand how concerning an incident of this nature can be for our local communities.

“I would like to offer my reassurance a full investigation will now be carried out to ensure all of those suspected of being involved are arrested. We will continue to use the powers we have at our disposal to make our communities even safer and make sure anyone who is in possession of a knife, or any other weapon, is dealt with accordingly.”

Any witnesses are asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting OIS 456S 090418 or crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.