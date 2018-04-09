Concern grows for missing 39-year-old Shrewsbury woman

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Shrewsbury woman as concern for her welfare grows.

Suzanne Humphreys was reported missing earlier today but has not been seen or heard from since Sunday evening.

The 39-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 4in tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

It is thought she was wearing denim jeans, a black parka/bomber jacket, a pink/peach handbag, and wellies at the time of her disappearance.

She has a blue Ford Focus registration EJ56 FGU although it is not known if she is travelling in this vehicle.

Officers and her family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who sees her or the vehicle to come forward.

Anyone with information about Suzanne’s whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 202S of 9 April or the Missing People Charity on 116 000.