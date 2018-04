A car ended up on its roof following a single vehicle collision near Wem last night.

Emergency services were called to the Wem Road, Northwood at just before 10pm last night.

Those travelling in the vehicle had managed to get out before the arrival of the fire services.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Ellesmere, Wellington and Wem along with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

The road was closed.