Temporary suspension of services at Ludlow Midwife Led Unit

Services at Ludlow Midwife-Led Unit will be temporarily suspended from 7.30pm on Saturday evening until 8am on Sunday.

Women booked to give birth at Ludlow Midwife-Led Unit (MLU) who go into labour during the temporary suspension of services will be offered a birth at another MLU or the Consultant-led unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. If any women due to give birth at Ludlow MLU require support during this time they will be able to access a Midwife.

Anthea Gregory-Page, Deputy Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said:

“Unfortunately, due to the on-going need to ensure the midwives we have are where our mums are, it will be necessary to suspend services at Ludlow MLU from 7.30pm on Saturday until 8am on Sunday.

“We are contacting any women who could be affected by the suspension of services, and I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Inpatient services at Bridgnorth Midwife Led Unit (MLU) remain suspended until 8am on Sunday 22 April to ensure the safe care of mums using Shropshire’s maternity services. The unit is open between 8am and 8pm for antenatal and postnatal services, but will not be able to accept inpatients.

Anthea added: “The issues which have been affecting our maternity service continue, with the majority of our mums choosing to deliver their babies at our Consultant-led at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, or being assessed as needing a Consultant-led birth because of medical need, in the best interests of mum and baby.

“Decisions over staffing are made purely on the basis of the choice our women are making and about maintaining their safety. With 98% of women giving birth away from our rural MLUs, it is important that our midwives are where our mums are. The safety of women and babies using our maternity services has been, and always will be our number one priority.”

All women potentially affected by the suspension are being contacted.