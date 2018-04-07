Armed police from North Wales make arrests in Oswestry

Armed officers from North Wales Police arrested four people travelling through Oswestry in a vehicle yesterday evening.

The arrests were made in connection with a serious assault which took place in the Wrexham area earlier this week.

During the course of North Wales Police enquiries, the vehicle travelled into the Oswestry area where it was stopped in Salop Road near to Penda Retail Park at around 6.30pm.

Two men and two women were arrested in Oswestry with nine people in total arrested as part of an investigation into the assault which happened on Almond Grove in Rhosnesni at 1.20pm on Monday.

A man suffered serious but not life threatening injuries during the attack.

North Wales Police said they are no longer looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “It is not unusual for another force to come into the West Mercia Police area to carry out checks in relation to incidents in their own area and there are procedures in place to allow for cross border working between all forces.”