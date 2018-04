The A49 between Hadnall and Grinshill was closed following a serious collision earlier today.

A lorry driver was taken to hospital with injuries following the collision which involved a tractor towing a trailer and an HGV.

It happened at around 9am with traffic being diverted onto the A53 and A41.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service appliances from Wem, Shrewsbury and Wellington attended the scene along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.