Gang of five attack two teenagers during attempted robbery in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a gang of five males attacked and attempted to rob two teenagers in Telford.

The incident happened at 2.25pm on Tuesday 3 April on the path off Silkin Way towards the Old Grain Mill leading towards Madeley Court Hotel.

The victims were approached by a group of five males near to the brickwork of the Old Grain Mill and the nearby bridge.

The group attacked the teenagers and attempted to rob them before making off along the footpath towards Madeley Court Hotel.

One of the offenders is described as male, slim build, wearing black jogging bottoms and a dark grey hooded top. A second is described as male, wearing a black rain coat with a hooded top underneath and grey or black jogging bottoms.

It’s thought one was possibly on a pedal bike.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to trace the offenders and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 386S 030418. Alternatively witnesses can ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.