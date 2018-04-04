Police investigate four separate arson attacks on cars in Telford

Police in Telford are investigating four separate incidents involving cars being set on fire since Friday.

The first incident happened at 10.40pm on Friday 30 March when the front passenger seat of a car in Turreff Avenue in Donnington was set on fire. The fire caused minor damage to the vehicle.

At 3.30am on Saturday 31 March extensive damage was caused to a car in Keepers Crescent in St Georges after it was engulfed in flames.

In the early hours of Sunday 1 April at 3.20am, the front of a car was set on fire in Hurleybrook Way in Leegomery. Considerable damage was caused to the vehicle.

On Wednesday 4 April the inside of a car was burnt out in Corfield Crescent in Oakengates.

It’s believed all of the fires were started deliberately and police are treating them as arson. No-one was injured in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference OIC P1264.

Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.