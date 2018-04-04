Flood barriers go up in Frankwell, Shrewsbury

The Environment Agency is today deploying flood barriers in Frankwell, Shrewsbury as levels on the River Severn continue to rise.

Flood Alerts are in place for the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence, River Severn in Shropshire, River Worfe, Tern and Perry Catchments, Upper Teme and the River Dee Catchment from Whitchurch to Chester.

A flood warning had been in place for the River Vyrnwy at Melverley but it no longer in force.

At 8am today the Crew Green Gauge was 5.87 metres and rising. A peak level of between 5.8 and 6.1 metres is expected to occur this morning.

Welsh Bridge Gauge was 2.69 metres and steady. A peak level of between 2.8 and 3.2 metres is expected to occur overnight.

In Buildwas the gauge was 3.78 metres and rising at 8am. A peak level of between 3.7 and 4.2 metres is expected to occur tomorrow. Bridgnorth Gauge was 3.01 metres and rising.

The following roads could be affected by flooding Pentre to Melverley road near Royal Hill Gravel Hill Lane, Shrewsbury.