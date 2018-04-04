Community groups in Telford and Wrekin could benefit from local lottery scheme

Telford and Wrekin good causes are being encouraged to sign up to benefit from the Telford and Wrekin Community Lottery.

60p from every £1 ticket will go to charities, voluntary organisations and other good causes that work in the area. Players of the lottery can win a £25,000 jackpot, plus smaller prizes.

The launch of lottery has been brought a step closer now that an external manager has been found to run the scheme over the next 3 years.

The lottery will be launched as part of Telford 50 celebrations towards the end of May this year. Good causes who want to benefit should act now by emailing twincl@telford.gov.uk

Councillor Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for Finance, Commercial Services and Economic Development said, “We are looking to encourage as many good causes to come forward and to benefit from the lottery. So far several community groups have shown an interest.

“The Telford and Wrekin Community Lottery is really exciting because it’s all about supporting charities, the voluntary sector and not-for-profit organisations, in the Telford and Wrekin community.

“Community groups play a significant role in improving people’s health and wellbeing and reducing social isolation in the borough. Through the Telford and Wrekin Community Lottery we will be able to support the important work they do.”

Players have a 50 to one chance of winning one of the prizes, which range from the £25,000 jackpot to three extra tickets.

A lottery management company, Gatherwell, has been appointed to run the scheme, having already launched similar lotteries elsewhere.

Ben Speare, Gatherwell’s managing director, said: “We are delighted that Gatherwell has been awarded the opportunity to run the new Telford and Wrekin Community Lottery. We’re looking forward to helping Telford & Wrekin local causes in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council.”