Police appeal for witnesses following disturbance in Telford town centre

Police are appealing for information after a disturbance in Telford town centre on Friday.

The incident happened around 5.50pm outside the bus station in Northfield Street between two groups of people.

It is not believed anyone was injured during the disturbance, however, there are reports some of those involved were in possession of weapons.

Some of those involved arrived and left the area in a black car that was left abandoned in the road, with the front doors open, for a short time.

Police are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of affray and have now been released on police bail.

Anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has any information that may help police with their enquiries is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 513S 300318 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.