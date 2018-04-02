Rain and snow leads to flood alerts across Shropshire

A number of flood alerts have been issued across Shropshire following the recent heavy rain and overnight snow.

Flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency for Ledwyche Brook and River Rea, Rea Brook and Cound Brook, River Worfe, Tern and Perry Catchments and Upper Teme.

Motorists are also being urged to take care due to surface water on many of the county’s roads.

The A458 near Ford has reported water on the carriageway, as well as the A488 between Shrewsbury and Hanwood.

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

At 7am today, the level at the Newnham Bridge Gauge was 1.08 metres and rising. A peak level of between 1.2 and 1.7 metres is expected to occur this afternoon. The level at the Burford Bridge Gauge was 1.23 metres and rising. A peak level of between 1.4 and 1.9 metres is expected to occur this morning.

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

At 7.30am today, the level at the Rea Brook, Hookagate Gauge was 1.08 metres and rising. A peak level of between 1.2 and 1.4 metres is expected to occur this afternoon. The level at the Cound Brook, Boreton Bridge Gauge was 0.63 metres and rising.

River Worfe

At 8am today, the level at the Cosford Gauge was 0.22 metres and rising. the level at the Burcote Gauge was 0.47 metres and rising. A peak level of between 0.6 and 0.8 metres is expected to occur overnight on Tuesday. The level at the Burlington Gauge was 0.30 metres and rising.

Tern and Perry Catchments

At 8am today, the level at the Yeaton Gauge was 0.56 metres and rising. A peak level of between 0.8 and 1.0 metres is expected to occur overnight on Monday. the level at the Rodington Gauge was 0.71 metres and rising. A peak level of between 0.8 and 1.1 metres is expected to occur Tuesday afternoon. The level at the Walcot Gauge was 1.54 metres and rising. A peak level of between 1.9 and 2.4 metres is expected to occur Tuesday morning.

Upper Teme

At 7.30am today, the level at the Leintwardine Gauge was 0.93 metres and rising. A peak level of between 1.0 and 1.2 metres is expected. The level at the Onibury Gauge was 2.00 metres and rising. A peak level of between 2.1 and 2.5 metres is expected to occur overnight on Monday. the level at the River Corve, Ludlow Gauge was 2.21 metres and rising. A peak level of between 2.5 and 3.0 metres is expected to occur tonight.