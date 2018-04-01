Market Drayton pub evacuated following release of irritant substance

A Market Drayton pub was evacuated yesterday evening after an irritant substance was released into the air.

The incident happened at The Lord Hill on Shrewsbury Road at around 7.15pm.

One fire appliance from Market Drayton along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended.

No persons were reported to be injured in the incident and the building was fully ventilated.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101.