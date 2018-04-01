Firefighters tackle house fire in Market Drayton

Firefighters were called to what is being described as a severe house fire in Market Drayton early this morning.

The fire involved the first floor of a property on Victoria Road, it broke out at around 1.18am.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Prees with an Operations officer.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one covering jet to put out the fire.

Chimney fire spreads to bedroom in Telford

Firefighters were yesterday evening called to a chimney fire which had spread to plasterboard and floorboards of a first floor bedroom.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington at around 8.13pm.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and a covering jet to put out the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.