Person treated following collision near Much Wenlock

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a single vehicle near Much Wenlock last night.

The collision involving a saloon car happened on Barrow Road at Shirlett near Much Wenlock at around 8pm.

One person was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

Also at the scene were West Mercia Police.

Car ends up in field in Oswestry

A car ended up coming to rest in a field following a single vehicle collision in Oswestry this morning.

The incident happened on Gobowen Road at around 6.50am.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Oswestry to make the vehicle safe.