Search takes place in Shrewsbury after person was thought to be in river

A search of the river Severn was carried out in Shrewsbury yesterday evening following reports of a person in the water.

The search was carried out in the area of Telford Way at around 6.47pm.

It turned out to be a false alarm and the search was called off at around 7.05pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service all attended.

Four fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury along with an operations officer.