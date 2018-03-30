Motorists delayed after two vehicle collision blocked A5 near Shotatton Crossroads

Motorists using the A5 near the Shotatton Crossroads faced delays earlier today following a two vehicle collision.

The crash happened at around 11.26am this morning and blocked the road for a time causing lengthy traffic queues.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Baschurch after one of the vehicles was reported to have caught fire. Firefighters made the vehicle safe.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

The condition of those involved in the collision is unknown.