Beds investment ‘will improve patient safety and comfort’ at RJAH

An investment of half a million pounds will help to improve patients’ safety and comfort at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH).

The Trust has spent £540,000 in buying 200 new beds and mattresses, which were installed over the weekend, together with a £12,000 maintenance contract.

The 200 new beds have replaced existing beds which were a mixture of both electric and hydraulic beds aged from 10 years upwards, with a few of the oldest manual beds being more than 25 years old.

Linda Head, Moving and Handling Co-ordinator at RJAH, said the beds will greatly improve patients’ comfort, while they are in hospital.

A key driving force in the purchase of the beds, Linda said: “This investment reaffirms the Trust’s commitment to providing the highest standard of care for our patients.

“The right beds will assist in providing a safe environment for our patients, improve clinical efficacy and help reduce the risk of injuries to both patients and staff.”

She said for the patients, the beds will help reduce the risk of falls, while the positioning of the beds and mattresses will reduce the risk of pressure ulcers.

For staff, the new beds will result in a reduction of the need for moving and handling, which lowers the risk of musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries.

The beds were supplied by Linet, a specialist hospital beds, mattresses and nursing care equipment provider, who also helped with the installation.

Linda added: “I’d like to thank everyone who helped out with the delivery and installation of the beds over the weekend. Everyone’s efforts were so appreciated because it was a really colossal task but the end result is so worthwhile and the feedback we’ve had from patients and staff so far has been brilliant.

“I’d also like to thank the team from Linet for helping to ensure the delivery and installation went as seamlessly as possible.”

Martin Griffiths, one of the first patients to use the new beds, is currently recovering from a knee replacement on Clwyd Ward.

Mr Griffiths, from Pwllheli, said: “It’s a privilege to be one of the early few to use these brilliant new beds. I’ve been extremely comfortable since having my op. They are a fantastic investment.”

Martin Davies, Regional Account Manager at Linet, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone from the Trust involved with the new bed installation over the weekend. We very much look forward to working in partnership with RJAH in the future.”

Bev Tabernacle, Director of Nursing and Deputy Chief Executive at the Trust, said: “This investment is fantastic news for our patients and staff. Patient care and experience is absolutely crucial and having modern beds and new mattresses plays an important part in that.

“The beds will also lessen the risk of work related injury for staff and increase staff’s overall satisfaction in the working environment.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has played a part in assisting with the delivery and installation of the beds and mattresses, and a special thanks to Linda, who has worked extremely hard to drive this forward for the Trust, from writing numerous business cases, to carrying out evaluations, audits and bids analysis, the work she has done will make a real difference to our patients and staff.”

The majority of the old beds will be auctioned off with many going to third world countries.