Woman conned out of substantial amount of money by bogus caller in Telford

Residents in the Telford area are being warned to be on their guard to bogus callers after a woman was conned out of a substantial amount of money.

Police say a conman rang a woman in Hollinswood claiming to be a police officer in Manchester. The woman was told her account had been hacked and she was advised to withdraw a substantial amount of money to handover to a man who would collect the money from her home the next day.

The next day a man visited her home to collect the money. He is described as small in height and scruffy looking.

The incident was reported to police on Tuesday, March 27 but it’s believed it took place last week.

Detective Sergeant Antony Cleobury, from Telford CID, said: “Unfortunately bogus callers such as this prey on people who are elderly or vulnerable in our communities and I want to make sure anyone who has an elderly relative, neighbour or friend is aware that not everyone who contacts them, whether over the phone or knocking at the door, is who they claim to be and they should be on their guard.

“If in any doubt ring police on 101 – or if it is an emergency or a crime is taking place ring 999.

“We’re carrying out enquiries to identify those responsible for this incident and would urge anyone who has information to come forward and speak to us. If anyone has seen anyone seemingly suspicious or anything out of the ordinary in Hollinswood over the past few weeks then we want to know.”

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 0216S 270318 or they can ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.