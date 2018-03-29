One cut free following two car collision on A442 in Telford

One person was released from a vehicle by firefighters following a collision on the A442 in Telford this afternoon.

The crash involving two cars happened on the A442 at Tweedale Interchange at around 3.47pm.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central to the scene along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to release the casualty.

Two car collision in Wellington

Emergency services have also dealt with a two car collision near to Springhill Service Station, Springhill in Wellington at around 3.55pm.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and one Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service appliance from Wellington attended the scene.

No persons were trapped in either of the vehicles which were made safe by fire service personnel. Oxygen therapy was administered to one casualty by fire crews before the arrival of the ambulance service.